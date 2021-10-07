Improving Gender Inclusion by Using Agile Principles
Pakistan is behind with regards to gender inclusion in technology; however, coding boot camps are helping women to get jobs and become financially independent. Faiza Yousuf, a product management expert and community leader, spoke about how she uses agile principles for improving gender inclusion at Agile 2021. Starting small is important to test run ideas, and there are things that you can do even when you have few resources.www.infoq.com
Comments / 0