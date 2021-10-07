Improving Gender Inclusion by Using Agile Principles

Law firms are grappling with how to improve diversity numbers. While some have D&I plans, others do not. The American Lawyer’s 2021 Diversity Scorecard, which records the average number of full-time minority attorneys at top law firms, reports only 18.5% of all attorneys are minorities, and only 10.9% of all partners are minorities. According to the ABA Lawyer Profile of the Legal Profession, women and minorities made only minimal gains in joining law firm ranks over the past decade. The percentage of women lawyers increased to 37% in 2021 from 33% in 2011. Black and Native American representation in the legal industry decreased slightly during the last 10 years, while Hispanic and Asian lawyers gained less than a percentage point each. Multiracial people made up 2% of all lawyers, and Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders comprised 0.3%.

