Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(BIEBER, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Bieber Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bieber:

Thursday, October 7 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 26 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 62 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



