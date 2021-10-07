CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flasher, ND

Sun forecast for Flasher — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Flasher Journal
Flasher Journal
 6 days ago

(FLASHER, ND) A sunny Thursday is here for Flasher, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flasher:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cJyxAiV00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Special Report: William Shatner launches to space with Blue Origin crew

A crew of four, including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, blasted off for a 10-minute sub-orbital spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. At age 90, Shatner became the oldest person ever to fly in space, courtesy of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos. "CBS Mornings" co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson anchor this CBS News Special Report with correspondent Mark Strassmann at the launch site in West Texas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flasher, ND
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
The Hill

House votes to raise debt ceiling

The House on Tuesday cleared legislation to raise the debt limit into early December, ensuring that the nation doesn’t default on its debts next week but setting up another fiscal cliff at the end of the year. Lawmakers voted to avert a default in a somewhat indirect fashion. The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA
Flasher Journal

Flasher Journal

Flasher, ND
6
Followers
223
Post
761
Views
ABOUT

With Flasher Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy