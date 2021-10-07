Weather Forecast For Grand Portage

GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog during the day; while patchy fog then chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 59 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 60 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



