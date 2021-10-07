Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FORT YUKON, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fort Yukon Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Yukon:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 38 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight High 38 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 35 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 34 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.