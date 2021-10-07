Springview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPRINGVIEW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
