Weather Forecast For Jordan Valley
JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
