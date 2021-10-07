CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Extinct ground sloth likely ate meat with its veggies

EurekAlert
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study led by researchers at the American Museum of Natural History suggests that Mylodon—a ground sloth that lived in South America until about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago—was not a strict vegetarian like all of its living relatives. Based on a chemical analysis of amino acids (fundamental biological compounds that are the building blocks of proteins) preserved in sloth hair, the researchers uncovered evidence that this gigantic extinct sloth was an omnivore, at times eating meat or other animal protein in addition to plant matter. The study, published today in the journal Scientific Reports, contradicts previous assumptions in the field.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Hundreds of three-eyed 'dinosaur shrimp' emerge after Arizona monsoon

Following a torrential summer downpour in northern Arizona, hundreds of bizarre, prehistoric-looking critters emerged from tiny eggs and began swimming around a temporary lake on the desert landscape, according to officials at Wupatki National Monument. These tadpole-size creatures, called Triops "look like little mini-horseshoe crabs with three eyes," Lauren Carter,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

“Mystery of Manu” – A Strange Tree in the Amazon Rainforest Left Scientists Scratching Their Heads for 50 Years

“Mystery plant” from the Amazon declared a new species after nearly 50 years of flummoxing scientists. In 1973, a scientist stumbled upon a strange tree in the Amazon rainforest, unlike anything he’d ever seen. It was about 20 feet tall, with tiny orange fruits shaped like paper lanterns. He collected samples of the plant’s leaves and fruits, but all the scientists he showed them to wound up scratching their heads– not only were they unable to identify the plant as a species that had previously been described by scientists, but they couldn’t even declare it a new species, because they couldn’t tell what family it belonged to. But in a new study in the journal Taxon, scientists analyzed the plant’s DNA and determined where it belongs in the family tree of trees, finally giving it a name meaning “Mystery of Manu,” after the park in Peru it came from.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Bone Discovery Suggests Humans Were Already Manufacturing Clothes 120,000 Years Ago

Scientists have found what may be the earliest evidence of clothing manufacture in a cave in Morocco, dating back 120,000 years. It can be easy to take clothing and their origins for granted, as putting on an outfit at the start of the day is such an ingrained part of what it means to be a human being in the modern world. Someone who doesn't take this for granted is anthropologist Emily Hallett from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany, who recently published a paper outlining the Moroccan discovery.  Hallett, along with a team of researchers, had...
MANUFACTURING
ScienceAlert

This Ancient And Ginormous Sloth Had an Unexpected Supplement in Its Diet

A giant ground sloth that lived during the last ice age was not largely vegetarian like its modern-day tree-dwelling relatives, but enjoyed munching on meat, according to a new study that has found telltale signs of its diet in fossilized hair samples. Mylodon darwinii went extinct some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago along with most other megafauna, and scientists had presumed it ate only plants. But a comparison of chemical signatures in M. darwinii's hair to the diets of other extinct and living species of sloths and anteaters now suggests otherwise. These results are the "first direct evidence of omnivory in an...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural History Museum#Field Museum#Sloth#Scientific Reports#Ph D#Columbia University
ScienceAlert

This Rare, Otherworldly Squid Was Caught on Film on a Deep-Sea Dive

The tenebrous oceanic depths are not exactly welcoming to land-dwelling creatures. In addition to the lack of light to see by, and air to breathe, the weight of all the water above creates crushing pressure. But this lightless part of the world is teeming with life of its own; life that has evolved to thrive in these conditions, life that looks quite unlike anything you might find on drier shores. Much of this life, for much of human history, has been inaccessible. It's just been down there, in the gloom, doing its thing. But the relatively recent invention of remotely-operated underwater vehicles,...
WILDLIFE
Union Leader

NH prepares to lose its first plant species to extinction

In the next few weeks, scientists are likely to formally log the first extinction of a New Hampshire plant, a native crabgrass last seen in the state 90 years ago. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, or Digitaria filiformis var. Laeviglumis, was last collected in 1931 at its only known home, Rock Rimmon in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
Tree Hugger

Ivory-Billed Woodpecker and 22 Other Species Likely Extinct

The ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish, and other species no longer exist and should be declared extinct, according to a proposal released today from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). The federal agency suggests removing the species from the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Based on "rigorous reviews...
WILDLIFE
Hawaii Magazine

Nine Endangered Species In Hawaiʻi Likely Extinct

Hawaiʻi has long been considered the endangered species capital of the world, as the Islands are home to hundreds of endangered and threatened plants and animals. On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed delisting nine more Hawaiʻi species from the Endangered Species Act—meaning, wildlife officials will stop searching for them.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
France
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Science
The Guardian

Animals have dwindled in novels since 1835. Is fiction undergoing its own extinction event?

A recent study in People and Nature claims that animals are being written out of novels at a similar rate to their extinction in the real world. The German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research searched the entire online Project Gutenberg archive of 60,000 texts, written between 1705 and 1969. They found that since 1835, animal usage in fiction – other than domesticated beasts such as horses and dogs or “threat” animals such as bears or lions – has dwindled to a fraction of its former propensity. Professor Christian Wirth, the study’s senior author, argues that this has implications for our response to the climate crisis: “We can only halt the loss of biodiversity by a radical change in awareness.”
ANIMALS
EurekAlert

Over a thousand cosmic explosions in 47 days detected by FAST

An international research team led by Prof. LI Di and Dr. WANG Pei from National Astronomical Observatories of Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC) caught an extreme episode of cosmic explosions from Fast Radio Burst (FRB) 121102, using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST). A total of 1,652 independent bursts were detected within 47 days starting Aug. 29, 2019 (UT).
ASTRONOMY
talesbuzz.com

Humans once raised dinosaur-like bird, ate half-born young: study

These ferocious, flightless fowl were once both pets and food to people. Appearing more like a giant, feathered reptile than a chicken, the cassowary is arguably the most dangerous bird in the world — and humans used to raise it to eat its young, a new study has revealed. According...
WILDLIFE
New Scientist

Some ancient giant ground sloths dined on meat

Giant ground sloths have often been portrayed as gentle giants of the ice age. Much of their anatomy, from their flat molars to their vat-like guts, seems consistent with a diet centered around the Pleistocene salad bar. But now there is evidence that some giant ground sloths had more cosmopolitan tastes that incorporated flesh.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
Newswise

Scientists Report Evidence for a New — but Now Extinct — Species of Ancient Ground-Dwelling Sloth

Newswise — Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine report new evidence that some 5,000 years ago, a sloth smaller than a black bear roamed the forest floor of what is now the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Sea, living a lowland life different from its cousins on the other side of the island. The newly identified mammalian species — now extinct — was smaller and had anatomical differences in its forelimb that gave it greater range of motion, possibly to help the animal occupy more lowland areas than its tree-dwelling kin.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

The unknown consequences of plastic’s legacy, found in seabirds around the world

Seabirds from Gough Island in the south Atlantic, Marion Island near Antarctica and the coasts of both Hawaii and Western Australia have a dangerous habit: eating plastic. Across 32 species of seabirds sampled from around the globe, an international team from 18 institutions in seven countries found that up to 52 % of the birds not only ate plastic, but also accumulated the plastic’s chemical components in their bodies.
WILDLIFE
ScienceBlog.com

Study suggests ground-dwelling mammals survived mass extinction 66 million years ago

The miles-wide asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago wiped out nearly all the dinosaurs and roughly three-quarters of the planet’s plant and animal species. But some creatures survived, including certain rat-sized mammals that would later diversify into the more than 6,000 mammal species that exist today, including humans.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy