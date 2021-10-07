Weather Forecast For Mexican Hat
MEXICAN HAT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0