Murdo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
