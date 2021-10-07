Kiowa County Public Health COVID-19 Weekly Update - October 6, 2021

CASES PAST 7 days: 4 (1 vaccinated) ALL hospitalizations and deaths in Kiowa County were in people who were not vaccinated. This week's percent positivity was 3.57, down from 12.5 percent last week. The goal is to keep this below five percent. Please get tested if exposed or if you have symptoms. Community testing is FREE! It will continue at least through February 2022. Call 438-5401 and ask for the lab.