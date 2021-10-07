Graphite One Reports Graphite Added to the U.S. National Defense Stockpile List

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that it has submitted a non-binding purchase offer for a California-based consumer products company with multiple existing products, revenue and alleged profits. The company's products have received excellent online reviews from many consumers. Any final purchase agreements and a definitive closing is subject to extensive due diligence and there is no assurance that the seller will accept our current offer. The company was introduced to Stevia Corp. through a third-party relationship of the Chairman of Stevia Corp. If the current purchase offer is accepted by the selling company and the sale is closed, the current shareholders of Stevia Corp. will still own in excess of 90% of the public company. We are also reviewing other opportunities.

