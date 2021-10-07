CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Gaethje explains how “special circumstances” should have resulted in him fighting for the vacant lightweight title

By Adam D Martin
 6 days ago
UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje explained how “special circumstances” should have resulted in him fighting for the vacant lightweight title. Gaethje lost via second-round submission to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov a year ago at UFC 254. Following the fight, however, “The Eagle” announced that he was retiring from combat sports and he vacated his belt. While many thought that Gaethje would get the first crack at the vacant belt, the UFC instead chose to go with Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, instead. The two lightweights met in the main event of UFC 262 back in May, with Oliveira winning the belt via second-round TKO.

