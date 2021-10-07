CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pribilof Islands STRONG LOW TO BRING GUSTY WINDS TO PRIBILOF ISLANDS A strengthening low traversing the Bering today will bring gusty winds to the Pribilof Islands. Sustained westerly winds of 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph are expected. Peak winds will arrive during the overnight hours tonight through early Friday morning. Given the track of the low, Saint George Island is expected to see the strongest winds. As the low continues to track eastward, winds will gradually subside Friday.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hughes THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HUGHES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT The rotation which prompted the warning has weakened, therefore the tornado warning will be allowed to expire.
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Mayes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Craig, western Delaware and central Mayes Counties through 930 AM CDT At 847 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Adair to near Chouteau. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Pryor... Pryor Creek Grove... Chouteau Locust Grove... Salina Langley... Adair Bernice... Ketchum Spavinaw... Disney Pensacola... Hoot Owl Cherokee State Park... Rose Spavinaw State Park... Cleora Chloeta... Sportsmen Acres Community MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:41:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Springfield.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint George
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Pittsburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MCINTOSH AND NORTHERN PITTSBURG COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Haskell; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Haskell, central McIntosh, northeastern Pittsburg and south central Muskogee Counties through 915 AM CDT At 852 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles south of Stidham to near Canadian to 5 miles southwest of Crowder. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Eufaula... Quinton Crowder... Canadian Stidham... Arrowhead State Park Enterprise... Blocker Vivian... Featherston MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa; Rogers Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Craig, northeastern Rogers, northwestern Delaware, Ottawa and northern Mayes Counties through 900 AM CDT At 818 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Picher to 6 miles east of Foyil. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Miami... Vinita Baxter Springs... Jay Grove... Commerce Chelsea... Fairland Afton... Quapaw Langley... Adair Welch... Bernice Ketchum... Bluejacket Wyandotte... Disney Big Cabin... Treece This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 265 and 324. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Mayes; Ottawa; Rogers Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Craig, northeastern Rogers, northwestern Delaware, Ottawa and northern Mayes Counties through 900 AM CDT At 818 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Picher to 6 miles east of Foyil. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Miami... Vinita Baxter Springs... Jay Grove... Commerce Chelsea... Fairland Afton... Quapaw Langley... Adair Welch... Bernice Ketchum... Bluejacket Wyandotte... Disney Big Cabin... Treece This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 265 and 324. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pribilof Islands#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:41:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Pittsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Haskell, east central McIntosh, western Sequoyah, northeastern Pittsburg and southeastern Muskogee Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 910 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles east of Lake Eufaula State Park to 4 miles west of Enterprise to near Blocker. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Sallisaw... Stigler Warner... Vian Quinton... Gore Porum... Webbers Falls Whitefield... Kinta Tamaha... Briartown Blocker... Enterprise Kanima... Box Mc Key... Featherston Lewisville This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 273 and 302. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:05:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BARTON AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Vernon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BARTON AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 07:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cherokee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 758 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Girard to near Chetopa, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Baxter Springs Frontenac... Columbus Galena... Girard Arma... Cherokee Weir... Lowell Mulberry... Scammon Chicopee... Franklin West Mineral... Treece Roseland... Neutral Melrose... Beulah This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 0. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:41:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Springfield.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES At 801 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hume to near Arma, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Girard... Arma Arcadia... Walker Schell City... Bronaugh Moundville... Richards Milo... Deerfield Metz... Harwood Stotesbury... Horton Oskaloosa... Pawnee Station Hammond... Polk This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 107. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Pittsburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR MCINTOSH AND NORTHERN PITTSBURG COUNTIES At 832 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Dustin to 5 miles southwest of Hanna to 4 miles southwest of Scipio, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Eufaula... Checotah Crowder... Canadian Indianola... Hanna Stidham... Raiford Blocker... Vivian Arrowhead State Park... Lake Eufaula State Park Scipio... Vernon Onapa This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 258 and 267. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Jo Daviess, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Rock Island, eastern Mercer, southwestern Whiteside, western Jo Daviess, north central Warren, western Henry, Jackson, northeastern Cedar, northeastern Muscatine, Scott, southeastern Dubuque, southeastern Jones and Clinton Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 910 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Oxford Junction to near Burgess. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Also very heavy rainfall and greatly reduced visibility will also occur along the bands of heavy showers and storms as they pass by. Strong thunderstorms will be near Wyoming, Oxford Junction, Monmouth and Nashville around 915 AM CDT. Maquoketa, Woodhull, Alpha, New Windsor, Fulton, Hurstville and Cable around 925 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Andrew, Zwingle, Lynn Center, Orion, Andover, La Motte, Cambridge, Bellevue, St. Donatus, Galena and Geneseo. This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 306. Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 23. Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 33. Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 13. Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:02:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Cherokee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ADAIR AND SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Whitley Areas of Dense Fog to Slowly Improve This Morning The areas of dense fog impacting parts of northern Indiana, northwestern Ohio and far southern Lower Michigan will slowly improve through 1030 AM EDT/930 AM CDT. Motorists may still encounter areas of one quarter mile visibility or less at times. Slow down and use caution at intersections.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 09:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Areas of Dense Fog to Slowly Improve This Morning The areas of dense fog impacting parts of northern Indiana, northwestern Ohio and far southern Lower Michigan will slowly improve through 1030 AM EDT/930 AM CDT. Motorists may still encounter areas of one quarter mile visibility or less at times. Slow down and use caution at intersections.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy