Special Weather Statement issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Rock Island, eastern Mercer, southwestern Whiteside, western Jo Daviess, north central Warren, western Henry, Jackson, northeastern Cedar, northeastern Muscatine, Scott, southeastern Dubuque, southeastern Jones and Clinton Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 910 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Oxford Junction to near Burgess. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Also very heavy rainfall and greatly reduced visibility will also occur along the bands of heavy showers and storms as they pass by. Strong thunderstorms will be near Wyoming, Oxford Junction, Monmouth and Nashville around 915 AM CDT. Maquoketa, Woodhull, Alpha, New Windsor, Fulton, Hurstville and Cable around 925 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Andrew, Zwingle, Lynn Center, Orion, Andover, La Motte, Cambridge, Bellevue, St. Donatus, Galena and Geneseo. This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 306. Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 23. Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 33. Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 13. Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO