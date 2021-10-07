4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
