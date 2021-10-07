4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo

BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



