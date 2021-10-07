Briggsdale Daily Weather Forecast
BRIGGSDALE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
