Briggsdale Daily Weather Forecast

BRIGGSDALE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 17 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



