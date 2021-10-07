CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Savoonga

 6 days ago

SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cJyuqAc00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Areas of fog during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight

    • High 40 °F, low 34 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, October 8

    Rain And Snow Likely

    • High 38 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 37 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light snow overnight

    • High 38 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Savoonga, AK
