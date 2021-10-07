4-Day Weather Forecast For Savoonga
SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight
- High 40 °F, low 34 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Rain And Snow Likely
- High 38 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 38 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
