Frank Ragnow The Latest AdditionTo Injured Reserve

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago

The Detroit Lions put standout center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve, another setback for a banged-up winless team.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 3, 2021. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Lions made the move along with signing linebacker Jessie Lemonier off the practice squad and activating kicker Austin Seibert from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Detroit was without tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive tackle Penei Sewell on Wednesday. Hockenson missed the afternoon session because of a knee injury.

Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, had an ankle injury during the Lions’ loss at Chicago on Sunday.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 12: Penei Sewell #58 of the Detroit Lions plays against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field on September 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“He’s a little banged up,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said before practice.

The Lions (0-4) are expected to give center Evan Brown his first career start in his three-year, four-team NFL career on Sunday at Minnesota (1-3). Detroit signed center Ryan McCollum from Houston’s practice squad to add depth at the position on Tuesday.

The Lions started the season with a slim margin for error and have been hurt by a slew of setbacks with key players.

Linebacker Romeo Okwara had a season-ending Achilles tendon injury against the Bears. Okwara joined cornerback Jeff Okudah, left tackle Taylor Decker, rookie defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu and wide receiver Tyrell Williams on injured reserve.

