Daily Weather Forecast For Creede

CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 32 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of t-storms overnight High 55 °F, low 32 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers then partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 10 mph



