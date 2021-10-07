Daily Weather Forecast For Creede
CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of t-storms overnight
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0