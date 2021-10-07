LIST: Marshall County roads flooded due to heavy Wednesday rain
Be careful if you’re traveling in Marshall County Thursday.
The Marshall County EMA said several roads were flooded as a result of Wednesday’s heavy rain:Child found dead in Arab flood waters
- Main Street near Brookwood
- Brookwood
- 7th Ave NW
- 4th St NE
- Arab Thompson
- Copeland Road
- Hanes Road
- Old Guntersville Road
In addition, Arab Police said numerous areas of Eddy Scant City Road were flooded and unpassable as of Thursday morning. Police advised drivers to avoid traveling on the road Thursday.
City officials also asked drivers to use extreme caution on all city roads, specifically:
- 10th St NW
- City Park Drive at the Arab City Park
- Shoals Creek Trail beside the Park
In Marshall County Commission District 1, the following roads were closed or barricaded, with officials urging drivers to use extreme caution elsewhere in District 1:
- Brashiers Chapel Road between Bluff View Road and Alrdige Gap Road
- Eddie Scant City Road between Friendship Road and the District 1 Office near Holly Hill
- Lowery Road NE
- Friendship Road between Union Grove Road and New Friendship Road
- Cobb Road
