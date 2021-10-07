CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall County, AL

LIST: Marshall County roads flooded due to heavy Wednesday rain

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHc7Q_0cJyuk7U00

Be careful if you’re traveling in Marshall County Thursday.

The Marshall County EMA said several roads were flooded as a result of Wednesday’s heavy rain:

Child found dead in Arab flood waters
  • Main Street near Brookwood
  • Brookwood
  • 7th Ave NW
  • 4th St NE
  • Arab Thompson
  • Copeland Road
  • Hanes Road
  • Old Guntersville Road

In addition, Arab Police said numerous areas of Eddy Scant City Road were flooded and unpassable as of Thursday morning. Police advised drivers to avoid traveling on the road Thursday.

City officials also asked drivers to use extreme caution on all city roads, specifically:

  • 10th St NW
  • City Park Drive at the Arab City Park
  • Shoals Creek Trail beside the Park
PHOTOS: Heavy rain leads to flooding in Marshall and Madison Counties

In Marshall County Commission District 1, the following roads were closed or barricaded, with officials urging drivers to use extreme caution elsewhere in District 1:

  • Brashiers Chapel Road between Bluff View Road and Alrdige Gap Road
  • Eddie Scant City Road between Friendship Road and the District 1 Office near Holly Hill
  • Lowery Road NE
  • Friendship Road between Union Grove Road and New Friendship Road
  • Cobb Road

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Fall Foliage in the Tennessee Valley

It is slowly beginning to feel and look like Fall across the Tennessee Valley! The leaves are continuing to change colors leading to gorgeous sights! If you are hoping to see the fall foliage your best chance will be in the northeastern portions of Alabama. This includes portions of Dekalb, Jackson, Madison, & Marshall Counties. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT News 19

Alligator sightings prompt City of Daphne to issue warning

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — At some time or another, most of us have seen an alligator from a distance, usually in the water along the causeway or near one of Baldwin County’s bays or rivers. “Generally, they’re not going to be a threat to people,” said Charles Epler with Wildlife Solutions. But lately, alligators […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

962
Followers
321
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy