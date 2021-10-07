Gambell Weather Forecast

GAMBELL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 40 °F, low 33 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Rain And Snow Likely High 37 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 40 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light snow during the day; while cloudy overnight High 36 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 37 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.