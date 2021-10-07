Gambell Weather Forecast
GAMBELL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 40 °F, low 33 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Rain And Snow Likely
- High 37 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 37 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
