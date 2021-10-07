Daily Weather Forecast For Unalakleet

UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 36 °F, low 30 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Chance of Light Snow High 35 °F, low 28 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 34 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 33 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



