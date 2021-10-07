Daily Weather Forecast For Unalakleet
UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 30 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Chance of Light Snow
- High 35 °F, low 28 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 33 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
