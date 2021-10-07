Weather Forecast For Presho
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
