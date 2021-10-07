CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelliher, MN

Sun forecast for Kelliher — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 6 days ago

(KELLIHER, MN) A sunny Thursday is here for Kelliher, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kelliher:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cJyuZMN00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

