Fernwood Weather Forecast
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 62 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0