Bath Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0