Baker, CA

Take advantage of Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Baker

 6 days ago

(BAKER, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Baker Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cJyuT4100

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

