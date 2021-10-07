4-Day Weather Forecast For Emmonak

EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 43 °F, low 36 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Rain and snow likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 40 °F, low 35 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 40 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 40 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



