Crescent Daily Weather Forecast
CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 53 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
