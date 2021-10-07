Manila Daily Weather Forecast
MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 35 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
