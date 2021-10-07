Manila Daily Weather Forecast

MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 40 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 35 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 32 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



