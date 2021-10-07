Kaycee is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!
(KAYCEE, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kaycee:
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
