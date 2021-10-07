Daily Weather Forecast For Powers
POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain Likely
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
