Daily Weather Forecast For Powers

POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then light rain likely overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light Rain Likely High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



