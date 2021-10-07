Ekalaka Daily Weather Forecast
EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
