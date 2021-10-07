Daily Weather Forecast For Danforth
DANFORTH, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 64 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 10
Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0