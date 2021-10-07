Selawik Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SELAWIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of Rain And Snow
- High 36 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light snow then snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 24 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 31 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 30 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
