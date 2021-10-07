4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkton
ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
