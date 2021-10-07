4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkton

ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light Rain High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.