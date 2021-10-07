CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles, IA

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Miles

 6 days ago

(MILES, IA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Miles, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cJyu5D400

  • Thursday, October 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

