Red Feather Lakes is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Feather Lakes:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 54 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 53 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.