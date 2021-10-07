Ellsworth Daily Weather Forecast

ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.