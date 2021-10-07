Leedey Daily Weather Forecast
LEEDEY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
