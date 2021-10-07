Elk City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELK CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0