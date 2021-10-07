Dugway Weather Forecast

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 64 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 36 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



