Dugway Weather Forecast
DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
