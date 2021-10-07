Bliss Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
