Bliss Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Scattered Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



