Daily Weather Forecast For Riggins

RIGGINS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 63 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



