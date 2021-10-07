Terry Daily Weather Forecast
TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
