Cincinnati vs. Temple odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 6 predictions from model on 12-4 run

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Temple Owls will try to spring the huge upset on the road Friday night when they visit the No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats for an American Athletic Conference game. Temple (3-2) started the season with an ugly 61-14 loss to Rutgers, but it has won three of four since. That includes a 34-31 win against Memphis last Saturday, and the Owls have won four of the last five against the Bearcats (4-0). But Cincinnati comes in soaring after a 24-13 win against Notre Dame that has its fans thinking about the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats won at home in the last meeting, a 15-13 victory in an ugly game marred by cold and rain, to win the AAC East in 2019.

#College Football Playoff#American Football#The Temple Owls#Rutgers#Notre Dame#Caesars Sportsbook#Fbs#Sportsline#Cfb#Wr Randle Jones
