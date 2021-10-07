Cincinnati vs. Temple odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 6 predictions from model on 12-4 run

The Temple Owls will try to spring the huge upset on the road Friday night when they visit the No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats for an American Athletic Conference game. Temple (3-2) started the season with an ugly 61-14 loss to Rutgers, but it has won three of four since. That includes a 34-31 win against Memphis last Saturday, and the Owls have won four of the last five against the Bearcats (4-0). But Cincinnati comes in soaring after a 24-13 win against Notre Dame that has its fans thinking about the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats won at home in the last meeting, a 15-13 victory in an ugly game marred by cold and rain, to win the AAC East in 2019.