Weather Forecast For Culbertson
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
