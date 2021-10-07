4-Day Weather Forecast For Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0