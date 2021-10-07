4-Day Weather Forecast For Owyhee

OWYHEE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 64 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight High 59 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.