4-Day Weather Forecast For Condon
CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0